Kites, chikkis and Bollywood beats: Ahmedabad welcomes Uttarayan with gusto

Ahmedabad, Jan 14 (PTI) On a chilly yet sun-soaked Wednesday morning in Ahmedabad, the skies came alive with thousands of colourful kites as revellers crowded terraces celebrating 'Uttarayan', and shouts of "Kai Po Che" rang out.

The air buzzed with the aroma of 'chikkis' (sweet brittles) and the sound of Bollywood songs blaring from rooftops.

It wasn’t just the skies that were crowded with kites on Makar Sankranti, known locally as 'Uttarayan'. The familiar cries of "Kai Po Che", a shout of triumph after cutting a rival kite, and "Lapet" (wind the string) echoed through neighbourhoods, capturing the infectious spirit of Gujarat's favourite festival.

Roads across the city saw lighter traffic as most residents stayed on rooftops, plotting strategies to outmanoeuvre rival kite flyers - often their own neighbours.

Women spread mats across terraces, serving traditional Uttarayan delicacies like sugarcane, chikki, fafda, bhajiya and undhiyu-puri, a wholesome mixed vegetable dish synonymous with the festival.

Adding an organic touch to the festivities were traditional Sankranti fruits like bor (Indian plum) and guavas.

Sanjay Dahanukar, a 60-year-old resident of Maninagar, told PTI that Uttarayan has always been his favourite festival because it brings his whole family together.

"I make it a point to close my business for two straight days to enjoy kite flying. Earlier, when we lived in the old city, we would step out for shopping during the festival. Even though we have now moved to the city outskirts, the spirit of Uttarayan is still very much alive," he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, Viral (29), a resident of East Ahmedabad, said the region's celebrations retain their old-world charm.

"East Ahmedabad's Uttarayan will never lose its charm. This day takes me back to my childhood when we would occupy the terraces from sunrise to sunset," he said.

Viral said many of his friends in corporate jobs have gone on vacation, but he chose to stay back in Ahmedabad to celebrate Uttarayan.

Notably, the International Kite Festival is held here annually ahead of 'Uttarayan', which marks the sun's northward journey and the transition towards summer.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz enjoyed kite flying during the festival on Monday. PTI KVM PD GK