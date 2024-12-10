Kitten gets stuck in water pipeline in Thane building; rescued

Thane, Dec 10 (PTI) The fire brigade rescued a kitten trapped inside a water pipeline of a housing complex in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The Thane Municipal Corporation's fire station received a distress call from a housing complex in the Yashodhan Nagar area on Monday night, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell.

Local firefighters, accompanied by the RDMC team, managed to rescue the kitten in a 30-minute operation. Water was released from the pipe to bring out the animal safely, the official said. PTI COR ARU