KK Khandelwal appointed chief of strategic committee under World Scout Movement

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Retired bureaucrat and chief national commissioner of Bharat Scouts and Guides, K K Khandelwal, has been appointed chairman of the Strategic Transformation Committee under the Asia-Pacific Region of the World Organization of the Scout Movement.

A statement from the Bharat Scouts said the prestigious appointment marks a proud moment for the organisation, as Khandelwal will lead a key committee responsible for steering innovation, governance reform, youth empowerment, digital transformation, and sustainability across the Asia-Pacific Region -- the largest scouting region in the world with over 37 million members across 33 countries.

"This honour belongs to the entire Bharat Scouts and Guides family. It reflects the world's confidence in our contributions to youth development and character education," Khandelwal said. PTI SKC ARI