KM Shajahan taken into custody for cyberattack against woman CPI(M) leader, Vypin MLA

Kochi, Sep 25 (PTI) Police on Thursday took YouTuber KM Shajahan into custody for allegedly carrying out a cyberattack against CPI(M) leader KJ Shine and Vypin MLA KN Unnikrishnan, officials said.

Shajahan, former private secretary to the late Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan, is the second accused in the case registered for uploading a defamatory video against Shine and Unnikrishnan on his YouTube channel, Prathipaksham.

He was questioned on Wednesday by a team led by Munambam DySP at the Ernakulam Rural police station.

"Despite being questioned, he again uploaded content defaming Shine. Following a fresh complaint, further action was initiated," police sources said.

A team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Chengamanad police later reached Shajahan’s residence at Akkulam in Thiruvananthapuram and took him into custody.

Officials said the decision on recording his arrest would be taken after producing him in the Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police Station. PTI TBA TBA ADB