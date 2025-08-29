KMC Manipal launches India’s first AI in Healthcare department

Udupi (Karnataka), Aug 29 (PTI) Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, a constituent of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), on Friday launched what it claims is India’s first Department of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare, marking a milestone in the country’s medical education.

The department was inaugurated by Lt Gen (Dr) M D Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor of MAHE, at a ceremony held at Dr TMA Pai Auditorium.

Highlighting the importance of cross-disciplinary collaboration, Venkatesh said in a statement, “The future of healthcare is inextricably linked with technology. This initiative reflects our commitment to leading a healthcare revolution.” Dr Sharath K Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor (Health Sciences), MAHE, outlined the roadmap for AI adoption, emphasising responsible innovation.

“We envision a 360-degree implementation of AI—from diagnostics and treatment to reshaping medical education itself,” he said.

Dean Dr Anil K Bhat said the department would focus on AI research, education, and clinical applications, training the next generation in predictive analytics, imaging, personalised medicine, and decision support systems.

Plans include MSc and integrated MSc–PhD programmes in AI, faculty training, and collaborations with industry.

The department will be coordinated by Dr Rachana and Dr Preethi Shetty, with support from faculty at KMC, Manipal Institute of Technology, and allied disciplines. PTI GMS SSK