KMF chief hints at milk price hike in Karnataka after Sankranti

Bengaluru, Dec 26 (PTI) Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) chairman Bheema Naik on Thursday hinted at the possibility of a hike in milk purchase price after Sankranti festival.

Advertisment

There has been a demand from several quarters to increase the purchase price of milk by Rs 5 per litre.

"Two months ago at an event held in Magadi in Ramanagara district, the cooperation Minister and Animal Husbandry Minister and several seniors from the cooperative sector had placed a demand before the Chief Minister that farmers are in distress and minimum Rs 5 (per litre) should be given," Naik said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Yesterday a meeting was held, and in the days ahead another meeting will be held. After Sankranti we will meet the Chief Minister, where it will be decided." Sankranti festival is on January 14.

Advertisment

Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) markets its dairy products under the 'Nandini' brand. PTI KSU ADB