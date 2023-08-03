KMF reaches out to TTD, says it would be happy to be part of laddu prasadam

Bengaluru, Aug 3 (PTI) Amid controversy over supply of ghee to make the famous laddus given as 'prasad' at the renowned Tirupati Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has sought time with the temple trust to discuss rates and supplies. In a letter to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the trust that manages the temple, KMF said in recent days it has not been able to supply ghee due to highly competitive biddings in tenders. It also sought to clarify regarding the controversy in the media regarding the non supply of ghee.

"...in recent days KMF was not able to supply ghee to TTD due to highly competitive biddings in tenders and KMF being a co­operative farmer's organisation, cannot go for competitive bidding in tenders because of difficulty to recover the cost of production of ghee at such rates," KMF MD M K Jagadish said in a letter to TTD Executive Officer.

The letter further noted that KMF is currently producing about 30,000 MTs of ghee every year and would be "very happy" to be part of TTD in the preparation of laddu prasadam of Lord Sri Venkateshwara, as it considers it as an offering of devotion to the Lord.

"In this regard, we request you to provide date and time for the meeting, in which we could arrive at a mutual understanding about rates and supplies. Your kind consideration for discussions would be highly appreciated," it added.

The issue had surfaced with KMF Chairman Bheema Naik's recent statement that the federation, which sells its products under the brand name Nandini and is known for its quality, cannot compromise on the price, and hence did not participate in the tender process as required by the TTD.

He had subsequently also clarified that the supply of ghee to TTD has been stopped for more than a year now and is not a "recent occurrence".

However, some reports and comments regarding the quality of ghee that TTD is currently procuring had elicited reaction from the temple trust.

Noting that media coverage regarding non supply of ghee to TTD from KMF has taken a political twist, giving scope for different statements from political parties across different media, the letter said KMF is in good relation with TTD.

"KMF has clarified the media only about the reason for non supply of ghee and its inability to participate in TTD's ghee supply tender due to competitive bidding, and KMF had never expressed that TTD is procuring low quality ghee," it said.

According to KMF, it was supplying ghee in tankers and tins to TTD for the preparation of laddu prasadam at Lord Sri Venkateswara temple and has an association for more than 20 years. The ghee manufactured from pure cow milk is best suited for the laddu preparation and Nandini ghee is famous for its special aroma and taste. PTI KSU RS KSU KH