KMF's Nandini Sweets records Rs 46 crore sales during Dasara-Deepavali

Bengaluru, Oct 21 (PTI) The Karnataka Milk Federation on Tuesday said its Nandini sweets brand recorded sales of 1,100 metric tonnes, generating a turnover of Rs 46 crore during the Dasara and Deepavali festive season.

The achievement marks a 38 per cent increase in turnover compared to last year’s festival period, setting a new milestone for the cooperative dairy network, the federation said in a statement.

KMF had set a target of 1,000 metric tonnes for 2025, following last year’s sale of 725 metric tonnes worth Rs 33.48 crore during the festival season.

The federation attributed the success to extensive pre-festival planning and coordination with its member milk unions to meet the rising demand for sweets during the festivities.

“Reaching an impressive 1,100 metric tonnes of sweets, resulting in a total turnover of Rs 46 crore, is a proud milestone for KMF and our member unions,” it said, noting that the record reflects the purity, quality, and trust that Nandini products have earned among consumers over the years.

The federation, which procures around one crore litres of milk daily from farmers across Karnataka, sells nearly 65 lakh litres of milk, curd, and Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) milk every day across the state and in out-of-state markets.

Under the Nandini brand, KMF offers over 175 varieties of dairy products, including ghee, butter, paneer, milk powder, sweets, and beverages, available not only across Karnataka but also in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Delhi, Assam, and select overseas destinations.

"This remarkable achievement stands as a testimony to the unity, hard work, and commitment of Karnataka's dairy farming community," KMF added.