KMM takes part in meeting called by SKM, unity among farm unions discussed

Chandigarh, Feb 12 (PTI) The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) took part in a meeting called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) here on Wednesday, with farmer leaders saying that the issue of unity between different unions was discussed and that they have moved a step forward.

KMM leader Sarwan Singh Pandher took part in the meeting.

However, the SKM (Non-Political) did not participate in the meeting as it had said earlier that its leadership will be busy in its "Kisan Mahapanchayat" programme at the Khanauri protest site on Wednesday.

The SKM (Non-Political) and the KMM are spearheading a farmer protest at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana in support of various demands, including a legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The SKM had invited both the forums for discussions on a united fight against the BJP-led Centre.

Earlier, two rounds of meetings between the SKM, SKM (Non-Political) and KMM had remained inconclusive on January 13 and January 18 because of some differences.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, senior SKM leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan said a long discussion was held on the issue of unity.

"The KMM was also present. They will now talk to the SKM (Non-Political) and the next meeting will be held after consulting them. After this, a final shape (to the unity of the SKM, SKM-Non-Political and KMM) will be given," he said.

Referring to the various demands of the protesting farmers pertaining to the Centre, Ugrahan and other senior SKM leaders ,who addressed the media, said this is a big fight and unions will have to join hands.

Pandher said, "A long discussion took place on unity and we have reached close to (achieving) that." Replying to a question, the KMM leader said, "Due to being preoccupied with a Mahapanchayat, the SKM (Non-Political) could not attend the meeting. We will talk to them so that the next meeting can be held soon." "There should be unity among all the unions as that is the sentiment of people.... We want the kind of unity that was witnessed during the previous agitation (against now-repealed farm laws of the Centre)," he said.

The lessons learnt from the previous agitation were also discussed at the meeting, the farmer leaders said.

The SKM has been pressing the SKM (Non-Political) and KMM to include the demand of opposing the draft of the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing in their 12-point charter of demands for the Centre.

The SKM, which led the 2020 agitation against the three central farm laws that have since been repealed, is not a part of the ongoing agitation of the SKM (Non-Political) and KMM.

On January 18, the Centre invited the SKM (Non-Political) and KMM to discuss their demands at a meeting to be held in Chandigarh on February 14.

Pandher said a decision will soon be taken regarding a delegation to represent the farmers at the meeting.

Farmers, under the banner of SKM (Non-Political) and KMM have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points since February 13 last year, after security forces did not allow them to march to Delhi to press for their demands. PTI SUN RC