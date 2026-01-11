Knife-point robbery solved; 4 held in central Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The Delhi Police has cracked a robbery case with the arrests of four men and recovery of the weapon used in the attack along with the stolen cash, an officer said on Sunday.

The incident took place around 11:20 pm on January 5 near the railway line jhuggi area in central Delhi's Kishanganj, where a 23-year-old man was attacked by the accused, police said.

The victim was waylaid and assaulted with a knife, during which he suffered injuries on his right hand and leg. The assailants then robbed him of cash and his mobile phone, before fleeing the spot.

The brutality of the crime was evident from the manner in which the victim was repeatedly attacked with the knife, police said.

"He sustained deep stab injuries, causing profuse bleeding, and collapsed at the spot. He was later rushed to a hospital, where he was admitted for treatment," Additional Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said in a statement.

Police said a PCR call regarding an injured person alerted the staff, following which a case was registered.

Considering the violent and heinous nature of the offence, a team was constituted. The team worked on technical surveillance and local intelligence to trace the suspects and subsequently, all four were apprehended.

The accused have been identified as Rohit alias Chota (18), Arun alias Bada (21), Monu (21) -- all three have criminal records -- and Vishal (20). During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had sold off the stolen mobile phone, while a part of the money was also spent by them. PTI BM RC