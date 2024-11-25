Knives out in Bengal BJP after by-poll rout; calls for leadership change intensify

Kolkata: Knives are out in the West Bengal BJP unit following its dismal performance in the recent by-elections, with several prominent leaders calling for a drastic change in leadership to counter the ruling TMC.

Advertisment

Senior BJP leader Agnimitra Paul led the charge, demanding the appointment of a dynamic, combative state president who could provide a strong opposition to the ruling party led by Mamata Banerjee.

"We need a fighter as the next state president—someone who can provide a tough challenge to Mamata Banerjee’s government. The situation demands strong leadership that can stand up to the TMC’s growing dominance,” Paul said, reflecting the growing frustration within the party.

“Our party cadres are getting beaten up every day, slapped with false cases. We need someone who has an uncompromising approach when it comes to fighting against the TMC,” she said.

Advertisment

Paul’s plea comes after the BJP’s loss in all six contested Assembly seats during the November 13 by-polls, including Madarihat, a constituency that had elected BJP representatives in both 2016 and 2021.

The TMC's clean sweep in the by-elections, which also included Sitai (SC), Naihati, Haroa, Midnapore, and Taldangra, has raised alarm within the saffron party, with many seeing this as a serious blow to its hopes of making a comeback in Bengal after its loss in the Lok Sabha polls when its tally came down to 12 from 18 seats in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Amid the internal turmoil, former state president Tathagata Roy also criticized the current leadership.

Advertisment

Roy, who has long been an outspoken figure within the BJP, attributed the party’s failure in the by-polls to a lack of coordination and oversight.

He specifically targeted the leadership of state president Sukanta Majumdar, calling him a "part-time president" and arguing that his dual role as a Minister of State at the Centre has severely impacted his ability to manage the party in Bengal.

Roy’s criticism went further, highlighting the BJP’s inability to tackle corruption allegations against TMC leaders.

Advertisment

Roy claimed that the lack of action on these issues had led to the public perception that there was a tacit understanding between the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC and the central BJP leadership.

“Unless this is addressed, the BJP has no future in Bengal,” Roy warned.

He emphasised the need for a counter-narrative to Mamata Banerjee’s portrayal of the BJP as a Hindi-speaking, anti-Bengali party.

Advertisment

Echoing Roy’s concerns, BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari also called for introspection, urging party members to look within for the reasons behind the failures.

“If you look for the reason for failure in others, you will lose again and again. If you look for the reasons for your failure within yourself, you will definitely win by improving yourself next time,” Tiwari posted on X, apparently stressing the need for self-reflection in the face of electoral setbacks.

The poor by-election results have sparked intense debates about the BJP’s strategy in Bengal, with party leaders pushing for a leadership overhaul to reinvigorate the organization.