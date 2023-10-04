KNMA to commence cultural season with performance by dancer Aakash Odedra

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Award-winning contemporary dancer Aakash Odedra, who comes from a background in Kathak and Bharatanatyam, will be dancing to the choreographies by acclaimed Kathak dancer Aditi Mangaldas and Belgian choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui at Sunder Nursery here on October 7.

The solo performances, "Echoes" and "Constellation", will commence this year's cultural season at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA).

The performances draw on Odedra's background in Indian classical dance to create a distinct flavour of contemporary and South Asian dance. "We are thrilled to begin this year's cultural season with Aakash Odedra, whose artistic brilliance knows no bounds and captivates audiences worldwide. This performance exemplifies our commitment to celebrating diversity in culture and cultivating a deep love for various art forms, which serves as a powerful tool for connecting people," Kiran Nadar, chairperson, KNMA said in a statement.

The dance titled "Echoes", choreographed by Mangaldas, will be supported by music from Shubha Mudgal and Aneesh Pradhan, while "Constellation", directed by Cherkaoui, will be performed to the music from Polish composer Olga Wojciechowska.

"I am very excited for this long awaited reunion with lots of Delhi art lovers and friends because I am performing after 12 long years in Delhi at the Sunder Nursery. I am very excited to have this honour to perform at the Sunder Nursery and I am super grateful to Kiran Nadar Museum of Art for commissioning this piece and giving me the opportunity to literally share 12 years of long awaited love," Odedra said. PTI MAH MAH MG MG