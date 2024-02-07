KNMA to host inaugural show of 'Legacy Series' on Feb 9

New Delhi, Feb 7(PTI) The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) will commence its 'Legacy Series' on Friday here at Kamani Auditorium with an evening of performance and conversation celebrating the Gandharva Mahavidyalaya.

Advertisment

The first day of the series will put spotlight on the rich legacy of the premier institute of Indian classical music and dance, the illustrious Mudgal family and its contribution to the cultural landscape of Delhi.

The evening will see the Gandharva choir's stirring performance, led by vocalist and principal Pandit Madhup Mudgal; an Odissi dance recital choreographed by Madhavi Mudgal and a panel discussion featuring the performers of the Mudgal family.

"KNMA's legacy series unfolds an exploration of the rich tapestry of our cultural heritage through a celebration of families who have dedicated themselves to nurturing the arts through multiple generations and have been relentless in their approach to build vibrant ecosystems. In our maiden event, we pay tribute to the Gandharva Mahavidyalaya, Delhi and the Mudgal family's profound commitment to music and dance," Aditi Jaitly, senior curator of performing arts at KNMA said in a statement.

Advertisment

The Gandharva Choir will present a selection from their repertoire that includes hymns from the ancient Vedas, compositions in the Hindustani as well as Carnatic styles of music, Rabindra Sangeet and modern experimental works involving the use of harmony.

A panel discussion featuring the Mudgal siblings - Madhup and Madhavi, Hindustani vocalist Sawani Mudgal and Odissi dancer Arushi Mudgal will delve into the history of the Vidyalaya, the challenges in performing arts education and the role of institutions in propagating and preserving the arts in current times.

The event will come to a close with a Odissi dance performance. PTI MAH MG MG