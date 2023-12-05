KNMA's Centre Stage Festival to feature young performers from world of dance, music

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Five young performers from the world of dance and music, including a 13-year-old Bharatanatyam dancer, will feature in the upcoming Centre Stage festival here.

Organised by Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), the two-day cultural spectacle will be held at Sunder Nursery on December 8-9.

The festival will open with performances by 25-year-old Hindustani classical vocalist Aniruddh Aithal, 13-year-old Bharatanatyam dancer Akshatha Viswanath, and pianist Anuvrat Choudhary, who will perform separately with 14-year-old violinist Martina Charles and jazz-contemporary dancer Eera.

"The cultural vertical of the Kiran Nadar Nadar Museum of Art is committed to promoting excellence in the performing arts, encompassing a wide range of genres -the traditional and the contemporary, the popular and the experimental, from seasoned maestros to emerging artists.

"As we move towards dedicated spaces for the performing arts in the new museum, KNMA will continue to bring to Delhi's audiences the diversity and richness of India's cultural landscape," Aditi Jaitly, senior curator performing arts, KNMA said in a statement.

Day two of the event will see a carnatic veena concert by Ramana Balachandhran, who is known for having delivered nearly 400 solo concerts across music festivals in India and abroad.

The festival will come to an end with a performance by 'The Anirudh Varma Collective', led by pianist, composer and producer, Anirudh Varma.

The empanelled ensemble with the ICCR has played with 150 different musicians and artistes from across India, America, and Canada.