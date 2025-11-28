KNMA's CentreStage Weekend to showcase young artistes of Indian classical, semi-classical art forms

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The third edition of the CentreStage Weekend will host four young and upcoming artistes in classical and semi-classical forms of Indian music and dance, including carnatic vocals, Bharatanatyam, and Odissi on December 29-30.

The annual performing arts event by the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) at Triveni Kala Sangam will aim to foster deeper engagement with the performing arts across wider communities and make diverse cultural experiences accessible to younger audiences.

The opening evening will feature a presentation of carnatic-classical, semi-classical and fusion music by two artists, Rahul Vellal and Uthara Unnikrishnan, whose practice reflects the innovation and versatility of a new generation of musicians.

Vellal, a carnatic music prodigy, will bring alive a variety of human emotions, spanning from helplessness to serenity. The young musician will weave together devotional and spiritual works, culminating with "Jagadodharana" by Sri Purandara Dasa, embodying the spirit of bhakti that lies at the heart of the carnatic tradition.

Unnikrishnan’s genre-defying "Harmony Beyond Borders" will swing from classical and semi-classical to film, folk, fusion, and contemporary sounds.

"With CentreStage Weekend now in its third year, KNMA reaffirms the vision of the Museum as an evolving space, one that invites young performers to explore, experiment, and express their individual creativity. This is a platform that embodies both preservation and possibility, and celebrates the spirit of continuity and change that defines the performing arts," Aditi Jaitly Jadeja, senior curator, Performing Arts, KNMA, said in a statement.

The second day will celebrate the rich vocabulary and storytelling traditions of classical Indian dance through two performances by Raaginni Hindocha and Pritam Das.

Hindocha, a budding Odissi dancer, will bring to the stage glimpses of the expansive breadth of the tradition - beginning with the fierce battles of Lanka in the invocatory "Ramasthakam" and moving on to "Bandhya Nrutya" or acrobatic dance of the Gotipua boys of Odisha inspired Sthiti.

Her showcase will end with an intimate conversation with the divine puppeteer in an "Annamacharya Sankeertanam".

The weekend will conclude with a Bharatanatyam recital by Das, a celebrated dancer known for underlining his powerful and bold showcases of talent with fine displays of both "nritta" and "abhinaya" (pure dance and expressions).

He will perform two of his choreographies, a "Varnam", set in Ragam Kalyani and Talam Rupakam that traces the passionate anticipation of a courtesan for the return of the benevolent ruler.

Das will also perform "Tribhangini", a Ragamalika composition based on verses by the Bengali saint-poet Sri Ramprasad Sen, depicting a devotee's plea to goddess Kali for salvation. The piece is set to a distinctive 24-tala cycle, highlighting the rhythmic intricacy of the form.