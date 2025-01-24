KNMA's Legacy Series to host sarangi maestro Murad Ali Khan

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The 2nd edition of Legacy Series by the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) will host sarangi maestro Murad Ali Khan at the Triveni Kala Sangam Chamber Theatre on January 31.

The series celebrates Indian performing arts traditions and the artistry of hereditary performers. The upcoming edition, titled "Narrative, Music, and the Enduring Tradition of the Sarangi", will witness a performance by Khan, a sixth-generation musician of the Moradabad Gharana, with his disciples from the Saurang Parampara Ensemble.

The group of artistes, led by Khan, will present a khayaal, saadra and thumri on the sarangi. Two of Khan's students from Chennai and Punjab, who learn through online classes, will perform a tappa on vocals.

The musical presentation will culminate with an ensemble performance by Khan, accompanied by his cousin Amaan Ali and member of Saurang on the tabla.

"Trained by his grandfather, the late Ustad Siddique Ahmad Khan, and his father, the late Ustad Ghulam Sabir Khan, Murad Ali Khan embodies the rigorous discipline, passion, and commitment fundamental to the transfer of knowledge in the Indian arts. His artistic sensibility was further shaped by his mentors, Padmashri Shubha Mudgal and the late Ustad Rashid Khan. He is devoted to training future generations in the art of the sarangi, playing a crucial role in the enduring legacy of his family and ensuring the continuity of this rich yet precarious tradition," the organisers said in a statement.

The evening will also feature dialogues between Khan and tabla player Aneesh Pradhan who will offer the audience an insightful glimpse into the world of the sarangi.

The musicians will explore the instrument's history, its distinctive characteristics and nuances, and how it connects with Khan's personal experiences as a sarangi virtuoso.

Also on display will be a set of three sarangis, each over 100 years old and passed down through generations within Khan's family. These instruments are crafted for different stages of learning from beginner to advanced. PTI MAH MAH RB RB