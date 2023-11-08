KNMA's new exhibition feature works by 21 artists from its collection

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) An ongoing exhibition, "Mirror/Maze: Echoes of song, space and spectre", here brings together works of 21 artists, including celebrated British-Indian sculptor Anish Kapoor and artist Subodh Gupta, from the diverse collection of Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA).

Curated by Roobina Karode with Avijna Bhattacharya, Debashree Banerjee, Madhurima Chaudhuri and Agastaya Thapa, the show allows the viewers to engage a wide spectrum of artistic experiences, from drawing, paintings and sculptures to digital presences, AI and computer-generated images and computer coded hyper realities.

"The nature of this exhibition is experiential; in the form of a space-maze, the viewers move through long corridors that open into dark spans and illuminated areas juxtaposing painted images and simulated hyper-realities, beauty and brutality, unregistered presences in photographic images and the poetics of memory and afterlife of performance-based art.

"It raises provocative questions with no easy or definite answers, asking the viewers to make their own meanings as well," said Karode, director and chief curator of KNMA, in a statement.

While Anish Kapoor's huge disk, titled "(Red no.2 mix to Black Mist)", confounds the idea of space and object, and the experience of the aural and the ocular; artist Ranbir Kaleka's "Not Anonymous Waking to the Obscure Fear of a New Dawn", a single channel video projected on six planes defies a single point of reference and highlights an existential crisis in an increasingly hostile world.

"One is drawn into the moving narrative around an enduring but difficult relationship (Dayanita Singh and Mona), a life of self-imposed exile and utopian desire (Raqib Shaw), a seeking for resurrecting our lost rhythms with Nature (Jayashree Chakravarty) an awakening to meditative repetitions in music (Sonia Khurana), and re-purposing of domestic utensils of daily use into an object of contemplation (Subodh Gupta)," read the description of the exhibition.

The viewers will also get to witness artist Gauri Gill's "Re-memory", an evocative series with 54 black-and-white photographs, capturing unregistered presences, indicating a poetics of space along with Dhruv Malhotra's colour pigment print series; "Sleepers, After Dark Trilogy", drawing attention to the under belly of the city at night, when it is without noise, traffic, people and the chaotic pace of the day.

Other artists whose works have been featured in the exhibition include Arun Dev, Bikash Bhattachariee, GR Iranna, Harshit Agrawal, Marina Abramovié, Martha Fiennes, Neha Choksi, Nikhil Chopra, Ranbir Kaleka, Ragib Shaw, Rashid Rana, Rohini Devasher, Sheba Chhachhi and Shezad Dawood.

The exhibition will come to a close on December 25. PTI MG MAH MAH