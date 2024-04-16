Know all about UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava: Journey from AIR-236 to AIR-1

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared the results for the Civil Services Exam 2023. All India Rank 1 in the prestigious exam was bagged by Aditya Srivastava, followed by Animesh Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy.

Aditya did his primary schooling at CMS, Lucknow. Then, he did his graduation (B.Tech) in electrical engineering from IIT Kanpur in 2019.

After that, he joined Goldman Sachs, an American Investment Bank in Bengaluru. He worked there for 15 months only, quit the job in 2020 and started preparing for UPSC CSE.

Notably, Aditya had secured the AIR 236 in the previous year's Civil Services examination in his second attempt.

Aditya’s father is an assistant audit officer in CAG, while his mother is a homemaker. His father was the motivation behind his journey.

The complete toppers list is available on the official website of UPSC and the PDF has been attached below:

UPSC CSE Result 2023 PDF

A total of 1,016 candidates cleared the examination and have been recommended for different central government services, the UPSC said.

The UPSC Civil Service Preliminary Examinations 2023 was conducted on May 28, and the UPSC Mains examination was conducted on September 15, 16, 17, 23, and 24, 2023. The final personality test/interview round was held phase-wise from January 2 to April 9, 2024.

The Civil Services Exam is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.