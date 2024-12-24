Knowledge acquired during student years will not fully suffice in future: Eminent scientist

Kolkata, Dec 24 (PTI) Amitava Ghosh, honourary scientist of the Indian Institute of Engineering Science & Technology (IIEST), highlighted the growing interdisciplinary nature of science and technology during his convocation address at Jadavpur University here on Tuesday.

Speaking as the chief guest, the 84-year-old Ghosh told students that their future work would often require multitasking.

"Those of you in the fields of science and technology will find the disciplines becoming increasingly interdisciplinary, with boundaries becoming blurred. The knowledge acquired during your student years will not fully suffice in the future; you will need to continue your education throughout your working lives at a level not currently experienced," Ghosh added.

A recipient of the prestigious INSA (Indian National Science Academy) Distinguished Professorship award for his work, Ghosh also reflected on the drastic societal changes since the 1980s, noting that even science fiction writers could not have predicted the advent of mobile phones and the internet.

"Consider how AI is altering most activities—healthcare, legal practice, education, research and development, planning, civic administration, and management," he observed.

In his address, vice-chancellor Prof Bhaskar Gupta said undergraduate degrees were awarded to 519 arts students, 1,017 engineering and technology students, and 108 science students.

Post-graduate degrees were awarded to 996 arts students, 438 engineering and technology students, and 204 science students, he added. PTI SUS MNB