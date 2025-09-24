Knowledge backbone of modern India, CSIR-NML celebrates 84th foundation day

Jamshedpur, Sep 24 (PTI) The Director of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) National Metallurgical Laboratory (NML) Sandip Ghosh Chowdhury on Wednesday said the council has been a knowledge backbone of modern India and a torchbearer of innovation for over eight decades.

Addressing the 84th CSIR foundation day celebrations at the NML auditorium, Chowdhury said the council was established in 1942 during colonial rule, with a vision that science and technology must serve society.

He said the seeds of scientific research institutions were sown by visionary leaders like Sir Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar, often called the 'Father of Research Laboratories in India.' "Their vision was simple yet profound — that science and technology must serve society," he said.

"For over eight decades, CSIR has been more than an institution; it has been the knowledge backbone of modern India, a torchbearer of innovation, and a trusted partner in the nation’s journey from independence to self-reliance, and now towards Viksit Bharat@2047," he added.

He said today that CSIR is a network of 38 national laboratories, 39 outreach centres, and three innovation complexes, spread across the country, serving every sector of India’s economy.

"In his clarion call for Viksit Bharat @ 2047, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid out a vision of a developed India, strong in four pillars: economic growth and self-reliance, social development and equity; sustainability and climate resilience; and global leadership. CSIR has been playing a central role in realising this dream," he added.

The event's chief guest, Sandip Kumar Kar, executive director, research and development, Centre for Iron and Steel of Steel Authority of India, emphasised the importance of industry-research collaboration in the context of the country’s Atmanirbhar Bharat mission. PTI BS MNB