Knowledge liberates us from ignorance, fear: UP Guv at Maa Shakumbhari University convocation

Saharanpur (UP), Sep 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday said knowledge liberates people from ignorance, fear and bondage and instils self-confidence.

She was addressing the third convocation of Maa Shakumbhari University here as the Chancellor of state universities.

"This is not just a celebration of degrees, but a commitment to knowledge, the search for truth, and a purposeful contribution to life," Patel said.

"Being a true Indian does not mean merely being proud of our past, but incorporating that knowledge and tradition into our lives and dedicating it to the development of society and the nation," she added.

Highlighting progress in higher education, Patel said India has moved from 11 universities in the 2014 world rankings to 54 now, attributing the rise to reforms implemented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to an official statement, the governor conferred 24,875 degrees at the convocation, of which 66 per cent went to female students and 34 per cent to male students.

Among the 90 medals awarded, 66 (73 per cent) were bagged by female students and 24 (27 per cent) by male students.

Calling it a sign of a "bright future", Patel said female students are setting new benchmarks in education, leadership and self-reliance.