Knowledge, science and technology embedded in India's DNA: UP CM Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said knowledge, science and technology are embedded in India's DNA and added the entire world is looking towards the youth of the country with renewed hope and great potential.

The chief minister said this while addressing the students of the inaugural batch at the Maharana Pratap Institute of Technology (MPIT), which is operated by the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad in Gorakhpur.

"Without a doubt, the future belongs to India. Youths should navigate their way through challenges and success will surely follow," he said.

Stating knowledge, science and labour flow continuously in India, Adityanath said, “Tradition, hard work and progress are integral to our nature. This quality makes us truly unique in the world.” The chief minister emphasized the need to align with global standards.

“We must also meet the expectations of parents. For this, students and teachers should work together. Study national and international journals regularly and make use of e-libraries to advance yourselves,” he said.

Emphasizing the importance of embracing technology in order to simplify life and address real-world challenges, Adityanath stressed the need for innovations that propel development while maintaining harmony with nature.

Inspiring the students, the chief minister said the state is rapidly emerging as a major employment hub.

"The state is making significant strides toward becoming a center for semiconductors, a key component of today’s technological era. Both direct and cyclical investments are pouring in. Therefore, it is the responsibility of technical institutions to step forward and provide skilled labour to meet this growing demand," Adityanath said.

"India plays a dominant role in Silicon Valley’s computer technology sector, with a significant contribution from the youth of UP. After Silicon Valley, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, UP must also progress rapidly in this field," he added.

The chief minister said to achieve this, the first state-of-the-art Center of Excellence in eastern Uttar Pradesh has been established at MPIT.

"Aligned with world-class standards, this Center of Excellence will also serve as a key resource for fifteen other technical educational institutions across eastern Uttar Pradesh," he added.

Adityanath announced that various integrated courses, including Drone Technology, 3D Printing, Artificial Intelligence and Space Technology, will be offered at different Centers of Excellence within the MPIT campus.

"Our focus should be on modern-age courses," he said, adding the Tata Consultancy is making significant contribution in this area.

"By emphasizing modern-age courses in the Center of Excellence, we can ensure 100 per cent placement for students," he said.