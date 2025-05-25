Great Indian Bustard conservationist Radheshyam Bishnoi's death shocks Jaisalmer

Jaipur: The untimely deaths of three wildlife activists, including prominent conservationist Radheshyam Pemani Bishnoi, and a forest guard in a road accident in Jaisalmer have shocked wildlife lovers and locals.

Radheshyam (28) was an animal rescuer from Dholia village in Pokhran, who was known for his efforts to save the Great Indian Bustard (GIB), the state bird of Rajasthan, considered India's most critically-endangered bird species.

Radheshyam, conservationists Shyam Bishnoi and Kanwar Raj Bhati, and Surendra Chaudhary, a forest guard, were killed when their camper vehicle collided with a truck in the Lathi area of Jaisalmer on Friday night.

With the support of villagers, Radheyshyam created more than 100 watering holes for birds across Pokhran, a desert area, which were filled regularly using tankers.

"Radheshyam made wildlife conservation his life's mission. He worked on the ground. He started a great mission to provide water to birds and animals inhabiting this desert area. I urge the youth of the region to come forward and carry forward his mission," Shivraj Bishnoi from the Akhil Bhartiya Jeev Raksha Bishnoi Sabha said.

He said the Sabha will erect a memorial in memory of the four wildlife lovers who lost their lives in the accident.

Shivraj also appealed to the state government to give job to one family member of each of the deceased.

On Friday night, Radheshyam, Shyam Bishnoi, Bhati and Chaudhary were going to check on a tip-off about poaching activity in the Lathi area.

But before they could reach the spot, their camper vehicle collided with a truck, leaving all four dead, police said.

Radheshyam was known for raising the plight of the Great Indian Bustard in the desert region. He also rescued and rehabilitated many birds and animals.

"A dedicated conservationist, Radheyshyam was always ready to rescue animals and birds. The government should help the deceased's families in every possible manner," wildlife activist Mal Singh said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra and several other prominent leaders have condoled the loss of lives in the accident.