Kochi Airport introduces fast-track immigration

Kochi, Jan 17 (PTI) The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has introduced a fast-track immigration programme, an initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs designed to streamline immigration procedures.

"Leveraging biometric technology, the programme enables travellers to complete the process in just 20 seconds," a release issued by CIAL on Friday said.

The Digi-Yatra system, enabling seamless boarding for domestic passengers, is already operational at CIAL, it added.

With the launch of the 'Fast Track Immigration – Trusted Traveller Programme' (FTI-TTP) system, international travellers can complete immigration procedures in seconds after one-time registration at the Ministry of Home Affairs’ dedicated portal.

Indian citizens and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders are eligible to submit applications through the portal, the release added.

Once documents, including passports, are successfully uploaded, applicants can proceed to biometric enrolment.

Enrolment for facial and fingerprint scanning has been set up at the FRRO office and immigration counters at Kochi Airport.

Once registration is completed successfully, travellers can use smart gates for future international arrivals or departures, bypassing long queues at immigration.

A total of eight biometric e-gates, with four each installed in the arrival and departure areas, have been set up to facilitate fast-track immigration services.

At the gate, travellers can scan their passports, and the gate opens if prior registration is done. The process is completed once the second camera recognises the face of the passenger, the release said.