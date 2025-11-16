Kochi Biennale Foundation unveils artists for ‘Edam’ exhibition

Kochi, Nov 16 (PTI) The Kochi Biennale Foundation announced the participating artists for ‘Edam’, an art event running parallel to the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, starting on December 13.

A statement from KBF on Sunday said Edam, curated by artists Aishwarya Suresh and K M Madhusudhanan, will feature the diverse art of Kerala.

The event will showcase 36 artists and collectives across Cube Art Spaces, Armaan Collective and Cafe, and the Garden Convention Centre in Bazaar Road, Mattancherry.

“Edam will be a spectrum of ideas and thoughts as perceived by the artists of Kerala, throwing light on the depth of their roots embedded in traditions, heritage, and culture of the land, inspired by other cultures across the world,” said Bose Krishnamachari, President of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale.

According to KBF Director of Programmes Mario D’Souza, Edam was conceived in 2022 to extend a platform for artists from Kerala.

“We wanted to present a survey of contemporary art and ideas from across the state and its diaspora and spur conceptual thought and writing around it. This exercise led us across Kerala—to villages, schools, artists’ studios, kitchens, and farms—and to practices that had survived and thrived, building their own ecosystems on their own terms,” he said.

“Edam is a very young platform that selects and introduces new artists from Kerala. Therefore, new ideas, thoughts, experiences, and the latest methods of art practice of Kerala will be reflected in the artworks of the participants,” said curator K M Madhusudhanan.

Artist-curator Aishwarya Suresh, a Kochi-based textile artist and art educator, said this edition highlights the vibrant range of practices by artists who trace their roots to Kerala yet work across the world.

“Through the Biennale’s inclusive platform, we hope to nurture curiosity and expand access to art education for all—from young learners to lifelong admirers,” she said. PTI TBA SSK