Kochi Cyber Police arrest two for illegal streaming of TV channels

Kochi, Mar 7 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly illegally distributing television channels through unauthorised websites, police said on Friday.

The Kochi City Cyber Crime Police have arrested the accused, who have been identified as Shibin (38) from Anakayam, Malappuram, and Mohammed Shefins (32) from Arakappadi, Perumbavoor.

They were the admins of the websites 'neeplay' and 'mhdtvworld', which streamed premium channels such as Asianet, Star Sports, Vijay, and Disney Channel—exclusively broadcast by Star India Private Limited, a release issued by Kochi city police said.

According to police, the accused gained a large audience through illegal live streaming, earning lakhs of Rupees per month.

Their actions reportedly caused significant revenue losses amounting to crores for the Star India group, the release added.

The arrests were made under the directives of Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya.

The operation was led by DCP J Mahesh and the Kochi City Cyber Crime Police team, the release said.

Further investigations are underway, police added. PTI ARM ARM ADB