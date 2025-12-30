Kochi gears up for international Spice Routes Heritage meet

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 30 (PTI) The declaration of the Spice Routes Heritage Network and the presentation of its charter will set the tone for discussions at the three-day conference to be held in Kochi from January 6, 2026.

The event will highlight the region’s shared maritime and cultural heritage and its continuing significance in today’s global context, a press release said on Tuesday.

The International Spice Routes conference is being organised by the Muziris Heritage Project in association with the Kerala Tourism Department and will be hosted at the historic Bolgatty Palace in Ernakulam, a venue long linked to centuries of sea trade and cultural exchange.

The "first event of its kind" in India, the conference aims to serve as an intellectual and cultural platform, reconnecting the ancient Spice Routes with modern global conversations, the release said.

Along with keynote presentations, the January 6-8 conference will feature technical sessions on themes such as governing and sustaining transnational heritage corridors, sustainable heritage tourism, reimagining Spice Routes for tourism, digital Spice Routes, Muziris re-imagined, and regional knowledge traditions.

The event will explore new pathways to strengthen cultural and heritage tourism among countries across continents that lie along the historic trade corridor, the release added.

Tourism Minister Mohamed Riyas said the conference "aims to position Kerala as an attractive destination offering in-depth experiences rooted in history, heritage and culture." "It marks a new phase in Kerala’s heritage tourism journey. The conference promises strong and authentic opportunities for the state and highlights Kerala’s potential to leverage the growing global demand for experiential, high-value and cultural exchange travel," he added.

Long before modern trade networks and political borders emerged, ports along the Malabar Coast, especially the legendary port of Muziris, functioned as vibrant hubs linking Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

The Spice Route, powered by monsoon winds, served not only as a busy maritime commercial trail but also as a vibrant cultural corridor that carried ideas, art, technology and religious traditions, fostering lasting people-to-people connections.

The conference seeks to position Kerala not merely as a destination but as a living crossroad of global heritage and maritime civilisation.

It has been designed to include multiple sites of academic and artistic expression, including paper presentations, discussions, poster displays, art shows, film screenings, performances and site visits, the release said. PTI TGB SSK