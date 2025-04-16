Kochi: Man held for morphing women's Instagram photos, sending threats

Kochi, Apr 16 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly morphing photos of women taken from their social media accounts and using them to issue threats, police said on Wednesday.

The Infopark Cyber Police arrested the accused (19), a native of Kottayam, on Monday following complaints from several women in the district.

According to police, the accused accessed photos posted on the women’s Instagram accounts without their permission or knowledge and circulated them after morphing.

He also allegedly threatened the women by sending them the morphed images along with objectionable messages, they added.

A local court remanded him to judicial custody on Tuesday, the police said. PTI LGK SSK KH