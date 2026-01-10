Kochi mayor says Latin Catholic Church backed her appointment

Kochi, Jan 10 (PTI) Kochi Corporation Mayor V K Minimol has said that she was appointed to the post following the intervention of the Latin Catholic Church.

Her remarks were made during a function organised by the Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC) here.

Speaking at the event, Minimol said she secured the mayoral position due to the "firm voice" of the Latin Church, describing it as "evidence of the community’s organisational strength." "I know all the bishops spoke up for me. I am thankful to everyone for their support," she said.

Minimol, a four-time UDF councillor, was elected as Kochi Mayor on December 26, 2025.

Reacting to her statement, KRLCC president Archbishop Varghese Chakkalakkal said the church did not raise its voice but may have recommended her name to a few people.

"There is nothing wrong in recommending the name of a member of the church so that they can grow in life," he said.

Congress leader Deepthi Mary Varghese, who was also in the race for the mayor’s post, said she was unaware of the reasons behind Minimol’s statement.

"I have not seen it. I have only heard about it. I do not know why she said that. You will have to ask her," Varghese said.

She added that the Congress party stood for "inclusive secularism" and protected all religions.

"If any special consideration has been given, that is unconstitutional. The mayor has to explain why she made that statement," she said.

Varghese had earlier claimed that Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) guidelines were violated while selecting the mayoral candidate.