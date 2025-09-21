Kochi Metro to roll out freight service

Kochi, Sept 21 (PTI) Kochi Metro Rail Limited is set to launch a freight service, modelled on the system already introduced by the Delhi Metro, KMRL officials have said.

The service will be available during non-peak hours for the transport of non-perishable, packaged goods, ensuring that passenger convenience is not affected.

The initiative comes in line with the Union government’s directive to introduce freight services across all metro networks in the country.

Currently, the Kochi Metro operates between Aluva and Tripunithura, covering a distance of 27.96 km. Additionally, work is underway to expand its service to Kakkanad.

According to an official statement issued on Saturday, the service is expected to significantly benefit Kochi’s business community and provide KMRL with an additional revenue stream. “It will help business establishments connect more closely with the metro and offer them a faster, more efficient way to move goods,” the statement said.

Businesses interested in availing the facility have been asked to contact contact@kmrl.co.in.

Final decisions on tariffs, timings, and other conditions will be taken based on the feedback received from business houses, officials said. PTI TBA TBA ADB