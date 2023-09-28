Kochi Metro, Water Metro stations to become cardio-emergency responsive; to get AED machines: KMRL

Kochi, Sep 28 (PTI) The Kochi Metro is set to become one of the first rapid transit networks in India to be cardio-emergency responsive with the installation of Automated External Defibrillator (AED) machines at all of its stations, KMRL said on Thursday.

The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) announced its decision on the eve of World Heart Day and said that it would help it to cross another landmark after emerging as the catalyst of the port city’s changing face.

The AED machines would also be installed at the water metro stations, it said in a release.

In the first phase, the AED machines will be installed at 10 metro stations and two water metro terminals.

"All the stations of KMRL and water metro terminals will have the machines to meet an emergency situation. The KMRL personnel handling the stations will be given training in handling the AED machines," the release said.

It said the initiative would be launched on September 29 -- World Heart Day -- by Loknath Behera, Managing Director, KMRL, by unveiling the first machine at the JLN Stadium Station at 12.30 pm.

Congress MP Hibi Eden would be the chief guest at the event and renowned actor, writer and filmmaker Dileesh Nair will also be present at the unveiling, the release said.

"The initiative is being implemented by KMRL in association with Awareness Programmes and Public Education Centre (APEC), a non-governmental organisation that has been involved in spreading the message on cardio safety across the state," it said. PTI HMP HMP KH