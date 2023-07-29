Kochi: Missing girl found dead, one under custody

Kochi, Jul 29 (PTI) A five-year-old girl, who went missing from her house, was found dead behind the Aluva market here, police said on Saturday. The child went missing at around 3 PM on Friday and the police was informed after 7 PM.

Advertisment

Police examined the CCTV footage, where the child of a migrant couple was seen with a Bihar native, Ashwaq Aslam. He was staying in a room on the first floor of the building where the girl's family was staying near Garage junction here. He was apprehended at around 9.30 PM but the child was missing.

"An FIR was registered at 8 PM on Friday and within an hour, we found the accused. He was in an inebriated state and it was difficult to get details from him," Ernakulam Rural SP, Vivek Kumar told the media.

However, after the interrogation which lasted for the whole night, Aslam today morning confessed and accepted committing the crime, the senior police official said.

Advertisment

Kumar said further details and the motive are still under investigation.

Meanwhile, the locals today informed the police of seeing the child with Aslam near the Aluva market area.

Police rushed to the spot, searched the area along with the locals, and found the girl's body.

Advertisment

People said the area behind the market region was used by anti-social elements and alcohol and drug consumption was rampant there.

A local trade union worker told the media that he saw Aslam with the child on Friday.

"I asked him who the girl was. He claimed that it was his child and said he was going behind the market area to drink alcohol. However, today morning I saw the CCTV visuals of the missing child and Aslam on social media and informed the police," the union worker said.

Police said further details will be out after the inquest of the body and they were also probing the involvement of other people too. PTI RRT RRT KH