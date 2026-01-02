Kochi-Muziris Biennale draws 1.6 lakh footfalls in first 20 days

Kochi, Jan 02 (PTI) Around 1.6 lakh people visited the Kochi–Muziris Biennale contemporary arts festival from December 12 to 31, 2025, organisers said on Friday.
A statement by Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) said that the numbers reflect strong tourist engagement and a growing local audience that returns multiple times to experience this edition's scale and diversity.
The integration of AI-based data tools into visitor management and analytics systems is expected to further refine projections and insights in the coming weeks, KBF said.
Biennale officials said this would enable more accurate tracking of visitor flows, peak timings, venue popularity, and engagement patterns, helping to improve planning, crowd management, and audience outreach.
Dr Venu V, Chairperson of the KBF, said the defining feature of this edition was its expanded geographical and artistic spread.
“This edition is characterised by a wider range of venues than before. The addition of performative art enhances the experience and encourages repeat visits,” he said.
Unlike earlier editions, which were primarily concentrated in a few major hubs, this iteration of the Biennale has unfolded across a broader network of sites, historic buildings, warehouses, public spaces, and neighbourhood venues.
“There are 29 venues, of which only six are ticketed. As a result, the overall footfall has increased manifold. Several venues do not require tickets, such as the Art by Children and the Students’ Biennale, where visitor numbers are not ticketed and therefore cannot be accurately measured at present,” Thomas Varghese, CEO of the Kochi Biennale Foundation, said.
This spatial diversity, combined with a strong presence of performance-based works, has encouraged audiences to return repeatedly, often discovering new installations, live art events, and evolving works on subsequent visits.
With several weeks of programming still ahead, organisers expect footfall to rise steadily through January and February, supported by school holidays, tourist inflow and word-of-mouth interest, KBF said.
The Biennale will conclude on March 31. PTI TBA TBA ROH