Kochi-Muziris Biennale encourages artists worldwide: PMO advisor

Kochi, Dec 17 (PTI) The Kochi-Muziris Biennale serves as a source of encouragement for artists across the world, Tarun Kapoor, an advisor in the PMO, said here on Wednesday.

Kapoor appreciated the works on display for their concepts, forms, depth, scale and aesthetics, noting that they resonated strongly with the theme of the sixth edition of the Biennale, ‘For the Time Being’, which explores memory, history, presence and absence, according to a statement.

The PMO advisor, who was on an official visit to Fort Kochi, viewed artworks showcased at the main venue, Aspinwall House, including exhibits housed in the historic Director’s Bungalow and the Coir Godown.

He was accompanied by Cochin Port Trust Chairman B Kasiviswanathan and Kochi Biennale Foundation CEO Thomas Varghese, who welcomed him to the venue.

"It’s too short a visit to speak more on the works," Kapoor said, as he listened to art mediator Arundhati Karthik’s introduction to the artists and explanations of their works.

Karthik guided him through a three-part work by the Panjeri Artists’ Union Collective, comprising 14 artists from West Bengal, who used visual elements and objects from their home state to make political statements on the plight of migrants.

She also introduced Kapoor to the surrealistic works of Dhiraj Rabha depicting insurgency in Assam, Birendar Yadav’s portrayals of life and labour in brick kilns, and R B Shajith’s paintings capturing fast-disappearing lush landscapes and traditional Kerala architecture.

Kapoor also viewed Kirtika Kain’s depiction of the Dalit diaspora, Pallavi Paul’s installation exploring the body and its journey, and Biraaj Dodiya’s installation examining dualities.

Karthik further explained the works of Zarina Muhammed and the archival exhibits of the Marina Abramović Institute housed at the Aspinwall Bungalow, the statement added. PTI LGK SSK