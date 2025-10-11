Kochi-Muziris Biennale to feature 66 artists from 25 nations

Kochi, Oct 11 (PTI) The Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) has announced the list of 66 artists/collectives participating in the sixth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB), which will open here on December 12.

KBF, in a statement issued on Friday, said the Biennale will feature 66 artists/collectives from over 25 countries, under the curatorial direction of Nikhil Chopra and HH Art Spaces, Goa.

The curatorial team said that it invited artists to work with Kochi’s climates, conditions, and resource realities; to make time, think nimbly, and collaborate locally.

"We draw from the past editions and continue to see the exhibition as a growing organism constantly nourished by ideas, emotions, and actions," the statement said.

KBF said that venue maps, programmes, public activations, and other itineraries will be released later.

KBF chairperson V Venu said that the participating artists represent distinct voices from all over the globe, each resonant with courage, care, and reflection.

"We envisage the sixth edition of the Biennale not just as a moment of celebration, but as part of a long-term vision for sustaining artistic practices, community, and cultural dialogue in Kochi. Working closely with local communities, artists, and institutions, we aim to create a Biennale that grows, learns, and leaves a lasting impact on the city and people," he said.

KMB president Bose Krishnamachari said this edition brings together a dynamic constellation of both established and emerging voices from across the world. "It reflects a spirit of solidarity and collective endeavour, marking the first time that a collective has been invited to build a creative site," he said.