Kochi secures Rs 22 cr under NDMA's flood risk management programme

Kochi, Sep 4 (PTI) Kerala's coastal city of Kochi has been included in the National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) Flood Risk Management Programme of the union government.

According to Kochi Mayor M Anil Kumar, this marks a major step forward in the city's flood mitigation efforts.

Kumar said, following a request from Kochi Corporation, the NDMA has approved financial assistance of Rs 222 crore for the city, of which Rs 200 crore will be provided by the Centre and Rs 22 crore by the state government.

The allocation includes funds for the preparation of a comprehensive Drainage Master Plan, he added.

"The Kochi Corporation has been directed to submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR), based on which the Central Government will release the funds. The financial support comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs, considering the growing challenges posed by climate change, heavy rainfall, low-pressure systems, and frequent waterlogging in Kochi," he said.

The Mayor expressed his gratitude to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the central government for including Kochi in this crucial programme.

He also acknowledged the efforts of the former district collector of Ernakulam, M G Rajamanickam, saying his contributions were instrumental in securing the project.

"We believe that the implementation of this scheme will play a vital role in addressing the recurring issue of flooding in Kochi and in safeguarding the city against future climate-related risks," Kumar added.