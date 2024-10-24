Kochi set for India''s first tribal kids'' short film festival

Kochi Oct 24 (PTI) Kochi will host the country's first-ever short film festival featuring works by tribal community children on October 26-27, as part of Kerala's Kudumbashree Mission's 'Kanas Jaga' programme.

'Kanas Jaga', meaning "dream place," is designed to empower indigenous children by enhancing their skills and raising awareness about their environment, climate change, social issues, children’s rights, and overall empowerment.

UN representatives and delegates from Talent Book of World Records will participate in the programme, the organisers told a press conference here on Thursday.

The Kanas Jaga initiative aims for the holistic development of children, focusing on education, nutritious food, healthcare, cultural preservation, and financial empowerment.

To nurture their creativity, various activities have been organised and includes filmmaking workshops that address pressing issues affecting children.

These films not only highlight challenges but also propose solutions crafted by the children themselves, they said.

Around 3,000 children have participated in the filmmaking workshops, divided into groups of 30 to 50 across 100 batches.

Each group has produced a short film, taking part in every aspect from story creation to production.

The festival will take place across five venues at St Theresa’s College, and nine books written by the Kanas Jaga participants will also be launched during the event, they added. PTI ARM SA