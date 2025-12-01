Kochi to host International Seaweed Expo, Summit in January 2026

Kochi, Dec 1 (PTI) The ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute will host the 7th India International Seaweed Expo and Summit 2026 here on January 29 and 30, officials said on Monday.

According to a press release, the event—one of the largest gatherings of the global seaweed industry—will be organised jointly by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), CMFRI and the CSIR–Central Salt and Marine Chemicals Research Institute (CSMCRI).

The expo is expected to attract participants from Brazil, Sri Lanka, the Netherlands, Sweden and several other countries, making it a significant international platform for exploring opportunities in the marine algae sector, CMFRI said.

Delegates from Latin America, South Asia and Europe have already confirmed interest, offering scope for cross-border partnerships, technology transfer and global market linkages, it added.

A key highlight will be the ‘Seaweed 2030’ panel, which will outline a national roadmap to accelerate India’s emergence as a global leader in sustainable seaweed production and high-value product manufacturing.

The event will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, scientists, international investors, start-ups and innovators.

Besides the exhibition, the summit will feature technical sessions on harnessing seaweed potential, government policy and regulation, financing and market development, supply chain strengthening, and bioprospecting, biotechnology and product development.

Deliberations will focus on expanding India’s seaweed value chain, strengthening coastal livelihoods and advancing the country’s Blue Economy goals, CMFRI said.

"With over 11,000 km of coastline and vast marine biodiversity, India is increasingly viewed as a future hub for seaweed farming, processing and biotechnology," said CMFRI Director Dr Grinson George.

Indian Chamber of Commerce Director General Dr Rajeev Singh said the event is expected to catalyse new investments, support research and development collaborations and boost India’s export capacity for high-value seaweed derivatives. PTI TBA SSK