Kochi Water Metro draws global attention, several nations keen to replicate model: CM Vijayan

Kochi, Oct 11 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the Kochi Water Metro has attracted global attention, with several countries expressing interest in replicating the state’s innovative water transportation model.

Speaking after inaugurating two new Water Metro terminals at Mattancherry and Willingdon Island, built at a total cost of Rs 38 crore, Vijayan said many Indian states have also approached Kerala to explore the possibility of adopting the model.

He noted that the Water Metro, inaugurated in 2023, has in just two years increased its ridership to nearly half a crore, comprising both daily commuters and tourists.

Vijayan said the Water Metro represents a major step in strengthening the basic infrastructure of Kochi, which is also regarded as the commercial capital of Kerala.

“It has turned into a source of pride for Malayalis everywhere,” he said.

The chief minister added that the Water Metro has helped connect several small inhabited islands around Kochi to the city and has also eased vehicular traffic within the urban area.

“The Water Metro is just one of the many sectors in which Kerala has emerged as a pioneer in the country,” he said, adding that the state has made significant strides in the fields of health and education.

Vijayan said the government has been making consistent efforts to ensure the development of both basic infrastructure and social welfare, urging everyone to work together for the state’s progress.

Following the inauguration, the chief minister travelled on the Water Metro from Mattancherry to Willingdon Island.

With the launch of the two new terminals, the total number of Water Metro stations has risen to 12, Kochi Water Metro Ltd said in a release.

Both terminals were constructed entirely on the water as part of efforts to conserve the heritage and natural environment of the area, while retaining the existing trees and greenery, the release added. PTI HMP SSK