Kodakara black money case puts BJP in tough situation amidst bypoll campaigns

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 1 (PTI) BJP's former Thrissur district office secretary Tirur Satheesh's revelations about the 2021 Kodakara black money case have put the party in a tough situation amidst the ongoing bypoll campaigns in the state, with the CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress demanding a probe into the issue.

On Friday, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan called for a thorough investigation following the new revelations in the case.

He termed the disclosure "serious" and alleged that it should not be viewed merely as the Kodakara case, but rather as a small piece of a larger black money distribution network run by the BJP throughout the state.

The revelations by Satheesh came as the party ramps up its campaign efforts for the November 13 by-polls in Wayanad Lok Sabha seat and the Palakkad and Chelakkara Assembly constituencies.

Satheesh has alleged that the unaccounted money linked to the case was part of the party's election fund.

He has claimed that the money, allegedly transported in six sacks by an individual named Dharmarajan, was brought to the party office under the guise of election materials, and he had guarded the office.

"Everything occurred with the knowledge of the BJP leadership," Govindan contended, claiming that the BJP was undermining elections by pouring in black money.

"The case should be investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as state police have limitations. However, the ED only investigates cases against opposition parties, turning a blind eye to allegations against the ruling BJP. The ED has become a political tool of the Central government. The Kodakara case is just a small part of a larger black money smuggling operation," he told reporters here.

The revelation is about crores of rupees being funneled to the BJP office and hence, a comprehensive inquiry was required, he added.

The CPI(M) leader also alleged that the BJP was using the black money in ongoing bye-election campaigns too.

The black money case relates to an incident of highway robbery at Kodakara in Thrissur on April 3, 2021, three days ahead of the Kerala Assembly polls that year.

A police investigation revealed that Rs 3.5 crore was allegedly being transported to Ernakulam in a car to fund the poll campaign.

A gang that followed this car looted the money after intercepting it by creating a fake accident near Kodakara, according to the police.

Reiterating the allegations he made a day ago, Satheesh, on Friday, said that he would disclose the truth to the police.

The former office secretary of the BJP said that he has evidence of money distribution.

Satheesh also dismissed the party's claim that action has been initiated against those involved in financial irregularities of election funds.

He alleged that he was guarding crores in the Thrissur BJP office and that money was flowing into the office during the elections.

He also alleged that the former district treasurer of the BJP handled the black money.

Rahul Mamkootathil, the Congress candidate in Palakkad, stated that the recent revelation stems from a division within the BJP.

Rahul also alleged that the investigation into the case has not reached anywhere due to the BJP-CPI(M) deal.

"Both Kerala and the Central government have provided significant assistance in the Kodakara case to save the accused involved in it," he said.

Earlier, responding to the allegation, BJP Thrissur district president Aneeshkumar alleged that Satheesh, who was removed from his position as office secretary two years ago, has now been hired by the CPI(M) to campaign against the BJP and undermine its prospects in the upcoming by-elections. PTI ARM HMP KH