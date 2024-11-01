Kodakara black money case: UDF alleges unholy nexus between CPI(M), BJP

Kozhikode (Kerala), Nov 1 (PTI) The opposition Congress-led UDF on Friday alleged that there was "an unholy nexus" between the CPI(M) and BJP in the Kodakara black money case and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

Advertisment

The allegation was made by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan, who said the probe in the case was "stalled due to the unholy nexus between the CPI(M) and BJP".

"However, the hidden details in the case are now emerging, revealing the dynamics between the CPM and BJP," he told reporters here.

The 2021 Kodakara black money case has sparked a political row in the state after BJP's former Thrissur district office secretary Tirur Satheesh alleged that the unaccounted money linked to the case was part of the party's election fund.

Advertisment

He has claimed that the money, allegedly transported in six sacks by an individual named Dharmarajan, was brought to the party office under the guise of election materials, and he had guarded the office.

Satheesan claimed that the Kerala police are already aware of the origins and destinations of the money involved but have not disclosed this information. "The investigation has made little progress because it implicates the BJP," he noted.

He also asserted that the former BJP district office secretary, who recently made disclosures, should be held accountable.

Advertisment

"He said that money was kept in the office. Now, the discussions are only regarding that money and a probe should be initiated on how much money was sent to other districts," the Congress leader added.

Additionally, he accused the CPI(M) and BJP of collusion in the Manjeshwaram bribery case, where BJP state president K Surendran allegedly bribed another candidate, K Sundara, to withdraw his nomination during the 2021 elections. PTI ARM HMP KH