Kodakara case: CPI(M), Cong, BJP accuse others of making deals for bypoll gains

Palakkad/Wayanad/Kozhikode (Kerala), Nov 2 (PTI) Amid ongoing bypoll campaigns in Kerala, fresh revelations in the Kodakara black money case have stirred political tensions, with CPI(M), Congress, and BJP accusing each other of making “deals” for electoral advantage.

Advertisment

On Saturday, CPI(M) took a jab at BJP, suggesting it "change its party symbol from a lotus to a sack," while also criticising Congress for its silence on the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) inaction in the case.

In response, BJP alleged that CPI(M) and the Congress-led UDF orchestrated recent claims by a former BJP member about the 2021 Kodakara black money case to damage its poll prospects.

Congress, aligning with CPI(M), called the re-investigation of the case a “farce” designed to conceal an alleged arrangement between BJP and CPI(M) ahead of the November 13 bypolls.

Advertisment

Kerala PWD Minister P A Mohamed Riyas ignited the exchange by saying that “the new revelations clarify many things, including that BJP should change its party symbol from a lotus to a sack.” He also hinted at a BJP-Congress understanding by pointing to Congress’s silence on ED’s lack of action.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal later described the re-investigation as a "farce," suggesting it would lose momentum post-bypolls. He questioned why the ED and Income Tax Department hesitated to probe the Kodakara case, calling it one of Kerala’s biggest money-laundering cases, and demanded answers from the Centre and Union Finance Minister.

Speaking similarly, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran criticised the re-investigation, calling it a "blank shot" by Chief Minister Vijayan amid the bypoll campaigns.

Advertisment

He claimed that the Kodakara black money probe had been "frozen" as part of a BJP-CPI(M) arrangement, which allegedly benefited the chief minister and his family, as central agency investigations against them were halted.

Responding to CPI(M) and Congress, BJP state chief K Surendran accused them of concocting the latest allegations to damage BJP’s poll prospects.

At a press conference in Wayanad, Surendran alleged that Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan was behind the situation.

Advertisment

He stated, “If such allegations can stain my hands, I will leave political life. I welcome all investigations; these allegations won’t harm me or the party.” He added that the ED probe was ongoing, with him called for questioning multiple times as a witness. Surendran argued that these false allegations suggested the LDF and UDF feared BJP's growing influence in Kerala, noting that if a CPI(M)-BJP deal existed, re-investigation wouldn’t be necessary.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Sobha Surendran rejected claims linking her to the case, asserting that her family lives within its means and that her children are employed. She denied any connection with former BJP functionary Tirur Satheesh, who made recent claims regarding the case, and expressed disbelief about the existence of any money-filled sack.

BJP's Palakkad bypoll candidate C Krishnakumar dismissed the allegations, stating the revelations were not concerning and that the hype would die down post-election on November 13, calling such tactics typical during election periods.

Advertisment

Conversely, Congress's Palakkad candidate and Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil alleged that the re-investigation aimed to distance CPI(M) from BJP. He questioned the timing, asking, "What happened to the earlier probe? Did it fail? If yes, why? A re-investigation now implies the previous probe failed." The Kodakara black money case revolves around an April 3, 2021, highway robbery in Kodakara, Thrissur, just three days before the Kerala Assembly elections. Police investigations revealed that Rs 3.5 crore, allegedly being transported to Ernakulam to fund the poll campaign, was looted when a gang staged a fake accident near Kodakara to intercept the vehicle. PTI HMP SSK HMP SSK KH