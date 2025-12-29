Kogilu house demolitions: KSHRC flags possible rights violations, seeks govt response

Bengaluru, Dec 29 (PTI) A team from the KSHRC on Monday visited the site where several "illegal houses" were demolished in Kogilu in the northern part of the city and said that, prima facie, it appears proper alternative arrangements were not made for the residents, a matter that will be verified.

Karnataka State Human Rights Commission Chairperson T Sham Bhatt said the case has been referred to the commission’s investigation wing to examine allegations of human rights violations and to determine whether legal provisions were followed during the demolition. Based on the preliminary report, initial recommendations will be made to the government.

The demolition of houses at Kogilu’s Waseem Layout and Fakir Colony on December 20 was carried out by Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited to clear encroachments for a proposed solid waste processing unit, officials said.

They added that the houses were constructed without official permission and that most occupants were migrants from other states.

"Our officers will conduct inquiries, and affected people will need to submit relevant documents during the process. If it is government land, we will examine records and make recommendations to the government," Bhatt told reporters.

"Meanwhile, residents allege that no alternate arrangements were made before the demolitions, although media reports indicate temporary shelter centres were opened at a distance. We will look into all of this," he added.

Further, Bhatt said, "Considering all factors, we will make preliminary recommendations to the government for now. After a proper inquiry, a detailed report will be submitted subsequently." Responding to questions, the chairperson said that prima facie, based on residents’ accounts, there appears to be a human rights violation.

"However, we cannot conclude anything without verifying the documents. As it is said to be government land, we will serve notice to the government and seek a report on actions taken in accordance with the law. Based on this, we will decide and make recommendations," he said.

Bhatt stated that notices have been served to the deputy commissioner of the district and the Greater Bengaluru Authority, who are required to submit their responses within seven days.

"We have not examined any documents so far. We have only come here to assess the ground situation," he added.

Preliminary recommendations to the government will focus on providing temporary shelters and basic facilities, such as water, to families affected by the demolition.

As the issue has turned into a political row, with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal intervening, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday said the government is considering rehabilitating genuine residents among those evicted. PTI KSU SSK ADB