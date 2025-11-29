Kohima Peace Memorial & Eco Park inaugurated

Kohima, Nov 29 (PTI) The Kohima Peace Memorial and Eco Park, a joint initiative of the Governments of Japan and Nagaland, was inaugurated on Friday, with leaders describing it as a powerful symbol of remembrance, reconciliation and a shared commitment to peace.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, in his address, said the site stands as "a reminder of the past, a celebration of the present, and a promise for the future, deeply rooted in the history of the Second World War".

He said the serene location in the heart of Kohima echoes the courage, sacrifice and resilience of those who fought during the Battle of Kohima—regarded as one of the fiercest Allied battles—and of the Naga people who endured immense hardship as war reached their doorstep.

Calling the battle "very dear" to him, Rio shared personal reflections on his father's service in the British Indian Army and how wartime memories shaped his upbringing.

He noted that the memorial and Eco Park, supported by Japan, also represent enduring friendship, strengthened by frequent visits from Japanese families and ongoing Japanese-assisted projects, including the JICA-funded 400-bedded hospital and skill development initiatives in Nagaland.

Rio urged students and citizens to visit the memorial to understand the devastating impact of war, calling the facility a "treasure for generations" that must be preserved with care.

He encouraged the promotion of Naga products in the newly opened shops while allowing limited space for items linked to Japanese and British wartime history. Emphasising discipline and meritocracy, he said learning from Japanese values of hard work and focus would help build a better society.

Environment, Forest & Climate Change Minister C L John said the project reflects a mature partnership between Japan and Nagaland, born from the tragedy of World War II and now carrying a strong message of peace and brotherhood.

He said the Peace Memorial stands on the very ground where soldiers fell, and the Eco Park components funded under the JICA-assisted Nagaland Forest Management Project will also support women self-help groups through dedicated stalls. John expressed hope that the landmark will become a vibrant space that promotes culture, reconciliation and Nagaland's biodiversity.

Advisor to the chief minister and IDAN Chairman Abu Metha highlighted Kohima's global wartime importance, comparing it to historic sites such as Hiroshima, Pearl Harbour and the River Kwai.

Metha said the Naga people have transformed the pain of war into a commitment to unity and harmony, and the Peace Memorial and Eco Park stand as a testament to this resolve.