Kokate must resign, everyone in Parliament asking about card-playing issue: Supriya Sule

Pune, Jul 26 (PTI) NCP (SP) Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Saturday sought Maharashtra agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate's resignation and asserted "everyone in Parliament" was asking about the "card playing" incident involving him.

Kokate is under fire for allegedly playing a game of rummy on his mobile phone while the Monsoon session of the state legislature was in progress, though he has claimed he was swiping out an advertisement of the game in order to access something on the internet.

The MLA from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has also been in the news frequently for off-the-cuff remarks that have embarrassed the Mahayuti government of Devendra Fadnavis.

"This (rummy video) and several other incidents have defamed Maharashtra at the national level. Everyone in Parliament was asking about this 'card-playing' matter. Kokate should have immediately stepped down on moral grounds, but these people have to be told to resign. Unless there is intervention from Delhi, no one resigns," Sule said.

Referring to various controversies involving state ministers, Sule said she was grateful to CM Fadnavis for expressing concern over the situation.

"I am happy someone at least showed some sensitivity over these developments. Though belatedly, the CM said he was anxious about the ongoing affairs. He went to Delhi and briefed the leadership. I thank him for expressing his disappointment in Delhi," she said.

When asked about reports of 14,000 men allegedly posing as women to fraudulently claim benefits under the state government's 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', the Baramati MP said a detailed probe must be carried out.

The agency that facilitated the form-filling process must be probed by the SIT, CBI or ED, she said.

On Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's recent visit to Hinjewadi to inspect infrastructure issues and his admission that IT companies were moving to Hyderabad and Bengaluru due to these problems, Sule said she had for long been following up on issues related to the IT park.

"I even suggested that until the traffic situation is resolved, companies should be encouraged to allow work from home," she said.

A video of Pawar's angry outburst while inspecting civic works in Pimpri Chinchwad has gone viral.

"We are ruined. The entire IT park of Hinjewadi is moving out. It's going out of my Pune, out of Maharashtra to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, don't you care at all?" the Pune district guardian minister said while interacting with a local sarpanch.

Asked about the firing incident at Lok Kala Kendra in Daund and the alleged involvement of a relative of a Bhor-based NCP MLA, she said Deputy CM Pawar has promised stringent action, including invoking the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

"Now let us see what happens," Sule added.