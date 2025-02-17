Kokrajhar hosts first-ever sitting of Assam Assembly outside state capital

Kokrajhar (Assam), Feb 17 (PTI) For the first time in Assam, a sitting of the legislative assembly was held outside the state capital, with Kokrajhar hosting the opening day's proceedings of the budget session on Monday.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, who opened the session with his speech, said the move to hold the sitting outside the state capital was aimed to bring the people of different parts together.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, terming it the “highest point” of his career, maintained that the headquarters town of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) hosting it was a testimony of sustained peace and integration in the state.

The sitting was conducted in the Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly building, presided over by Speaker Biswajit Daimary, making it the first-ever proceeding of the House conducted outside its own premise.

The governor, in his speech, outlined the government's initiatives for all-around development of the state.

"This session marks a pivotal opportunity to reflect on our journey, deliberate on the challenges and chart a visionary roadmap for the future of our beloved state," he said.

Maintaining that the state has witnessed accelerated economic growth in recent years, he said it has had a positive ripple effect across Assam’s economic landscape, and all departments are working in close coordination to not only sustain the momentum but also enhance it.

The upcoming semiconductor industry in Jagiroad, modern fertiliser plant under Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Ltd and Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit slated for later this month, are some of the initiatives that will further propel growth, Acharya asserted.

Acharya also listed the recognition of Assamese as a classical language, according Charaideo Moidams status of UNESCO World Heritage Site and Assam getting ranked among top global destinations by The New York Times as positive developments for the state.

Sarma, participating in a discussion on the Sixth Schedule Areas, maintained that these tribal regions are poised to emerge as most prosperous regions in the next few years, with a positive shift in the mindset of people.

Areas under BTR, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) come under the Sixth Schedule in the state.

“There has been massive development in these areas in the last 10 years. People are welcoming development without resistance. There has been a change in the mindset of people, and these parts will be the most prosperous in the next few years,” the CM asserted.

He expressed gratitude to the leadership of political, social and other organisations of the BTR, cutting across affiliation, for bringing an atmosphere of peace in the area.

“Holding the assembly sitting in Kokrajhar has been the highest point of my career,” he said.

Sarma emphasised that while the rights of the tribals have been ensured in the Sixth Schedule areas through constitutional safeguards, the non-tribals residing in these places must also be made to feel secure.

“I request the Bodos to safeguard the non-tribals as they still suffer apprehension about protecting their language, culture, identity. The same appeal is also for the leadership in KAAC and NCHAC,” he said.

The chief minister also announced a package of Rs 500 crore for construction of roads in BTR, Rs 200 crore for Karbi Anglong and Rs 100 crore for Dima Hasao.

The remainder of the budget session will be held at the permanent assembly building in Guwahati.

The session will continue till March 25, with Assam Finance minister Ajanta Neog presenting the annual budget on March 10. PTI SSG RBT