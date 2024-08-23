Kolhapur BJP leader and Fadnavis aide Ghatge to join NCP (SP)

Pune, Aug 23 (PTI) Raje Samarjeetsinh Ghatge, a BJP leader from Kolhapur and close aide of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Friday said he would be joining the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) on September 3.

Ghatge, who announced his decision after meeting his supporters in Kagal in Kolhapur, also said he had spoken to Fadnavis on the issue.

Ghatge wanted on contest on a BJP ticket from Kagal, which is currently held by Hasan Mushrif of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Since the general assumption is that parties in the ruling alliance will be allowed to hold seats on which they have MLAs, it was clear Ghatge would have had to give up his ambition for Mushrif. Assembly polls are likely to be held in October-November.

"I met my leader Fadnavis saheb and told him that I have taken this decision. I do not want to comment further on this," he added.

Speculation about Ghatge joining the NCP (SP) were rife after he met Sharad Pawar.

The meeting of Ghatge's supporters was attended by NCP (SP) Maharashtra chief Jayant Patil.

Patil asked the supporters if they were fine with the NCP (SP) giving Ghatge a ticket from Kagal.

"Ghatge will join the NCP (SP) on September 3 in the presence of Sharad Pawar," Patil said. PTI SPK BNM