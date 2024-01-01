Kolkata: 1,570 people arrested on New Year's Eve for traffic violations

Kolkata, Jan 1 (PTI) A total of 1,570 people were arrested in Kolkata on New Year's Eve for different traffic violations, including drunk driving and riding two-wheelers without helmets, police said on Monday.

A total of 773 people were arrested for riding two-wheelers without helmets, they said.

As many as 311 people were arrested for rash driving, 287 for drunk driving and 199 for other traffic violations, they added.

Police said that they also arrested 457 people from different parts of the city for 'disorderly conduct', following the seizure of 48.6 litre of illegal liquor from them.

Tight security arrangements have been made in the city in view of the New Year celebrations with a special focus on high footfall areas such as shopping malls, multiplexes, markets, temples and parks, a police officer said. PTI SCH SOM