CAL 30 ELECTIONS-MZ-2NDLD-MAJORITY Mizoram polls: ZPM dethrones MNF, bags 27 of 40 seats Aizawl: The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) stormed to power in Mizoram by dethroning the Mizo National Front (MNF) bagging 27 seats in the 40-member House on Monday.

CAL 37 ELECTIONS-MZ-ZPM-LD MEETING Mizoram: ZPM to stake claim to form govt after party meeting Aizawl: Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) said it will stake claim to form the government in Mizoram after holding a consultative meeting of newly elected MLAs and senior party leaders.

CAL 35 ELECTIONS-MZ-CM-RESIGN Mizoram: Zoramthanga meets Guv; resigns as CM after MNF loses elections Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga called on Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday evening and submitted his resignation following the debacle of his party, the Mizo National Front, in the assembly elections, officials said.

CAL 34 WB-TMC-DEBATE-ABHISHEK Abhishek advocates maximum age limit in politics amidst TMC's internal dynamics debate Kolkata: Amidst the party's internal dynamics debate, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday said there were no differences with party veterans while underscoring the need for a maximum age limit in politics, citing the decline in work efficiency and productivity with advancing age.

CAL 31 MZ-LALDUHOMA-PROFILE Lalduhoma, the man who guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be Mizoram CM Aizawl: From earning the dubious distinction of the first MP to be disqualified under the anti-defection law to being all set to becoming the chief minister of Mizoram, 73-year-old Lalduhoma’s political journey has been all about battling against odds.

CAL 23 BH-CONGRESS-JD(U) Congress erred in going it alone in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh: JD(U) Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) on Monday asserted that the Congress, its junior ally in the state, made a mistake by going it alone in assembly elections for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and not having a truck with partners in the INDIA coalition.

CAL 22 OD-PATNAIK-MODI Patnaik greets Modi for BJP's victory in three states Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BJP's victory in three states in the recent assembly elections.

CAL 10 OD-CYCLONE Cyclone Michaung likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm on Monday Bhubaneswar: The cyclonic storm 'Michaung' over the Bay of Bengal is active and likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm by Monday as some parts of Odisha experienced light to moderate rain, the IMD said. PTI RG