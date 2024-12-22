Kolkata: 2 die as motorcycle rams into guard wall of flyover

Kolkata, Dec 22 (PTI) Two persons were killed on Sunday after they fell from a flyover when their motorcycle rammed into its guard wall in the metropolis, police said. The duo was heading to Park Circus from Chingrighata area at high speed when the vehicle hit the guard wall while negotiating a bend on the flyover, they said.

The two, aged around 22-24 years, fell from a height of around 100 feet.

They were immediately taken to the SSKM Trauma Care, where the duo was declared dead, a police officer said.

The deceased were identified as Danis Alam and Anis Rana, residents of Bowbazar area. PTI SUS RBT